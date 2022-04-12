Morgan Stanley Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €255.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,978. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

