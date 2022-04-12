Morgan Stanley Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €255.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.
Shares of ADDYY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,978. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
