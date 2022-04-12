Morgan Stanley Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,383.86.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 40,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Burberry Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.