Morgan Stanley Increases Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target to €134.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €134.00 ($145.65) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($122.83) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$139.73 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

