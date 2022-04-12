Morgan Stanley Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $180.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. 4,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,024. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

