Morgan Stanley Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Equal Weight

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.07. 11,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,274. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

