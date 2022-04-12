Morgan Stanley Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. 12,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,350. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

