Morgan Stanley Trims Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Target Price to $36.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

