Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to “Overweight”

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

CAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

