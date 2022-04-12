MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Down 2.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $895.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
