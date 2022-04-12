Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Lowered to $48.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

