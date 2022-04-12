Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Lowered to $48.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
