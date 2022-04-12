M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

NYSE MTB opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

