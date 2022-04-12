MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.14. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 316,882 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

