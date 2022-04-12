MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.59

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.59 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 8,630 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.59. The firm has a market cap of £13.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14.

In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider André Schnabl acquired 38,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,083.50 ($24,867.74).

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

