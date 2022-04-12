Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $74,950.72

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $74,950.72 and approximately $5,547.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,761,685 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

