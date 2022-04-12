Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report $178.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.40 million and the highest is $185.24 million. Natera reported sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $778.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $789.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $997.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.60 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

