Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHMD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,521. Nate’s Food has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Nate’s Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
