National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NFG stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $71.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

