National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

