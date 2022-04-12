National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report sales of $182.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.26 million and the highest is $187.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $754.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $814.92 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

