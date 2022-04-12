National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

