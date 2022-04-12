Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 9,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

NTCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

