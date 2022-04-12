Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 9,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
NTCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
