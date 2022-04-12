Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.
Nautilus Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NUS)
