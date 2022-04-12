Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $76,303.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003572 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,254,117 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

