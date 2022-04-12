Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $53.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.88% from the company’s previous close.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $60.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

