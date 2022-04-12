Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $334.46 million and $4.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.43 or 0.07597846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00261743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00758817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.84 or 0.00570928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00366337 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,310,448,758 coins and its circulating supply is 30,467,047,964 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

