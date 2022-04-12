Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 39,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,348. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

