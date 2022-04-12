Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 39,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,348. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.