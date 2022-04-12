Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $84.24 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $84.24 million and $2.48 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,756.47 or 0.99831738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.