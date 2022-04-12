Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.06.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

