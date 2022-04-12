NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 568.6% in March

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737,877. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

