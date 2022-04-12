Neutrino Dollar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00074624 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

