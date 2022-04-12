Neutrino USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.47 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $997.54 million and approximately $23.47 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.07 or 0.07499237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.91 or 0.99906845 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,024,427,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,427,175 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

