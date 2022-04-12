New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,441. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

