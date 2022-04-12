New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 296881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 600,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 138,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

