New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 600,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,945,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

