New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.
Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 600,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,945,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
