Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

