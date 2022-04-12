NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $310.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.50 million and the highest is $348.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $246.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

