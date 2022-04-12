NFTLootBox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,030.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

