NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NDACW remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,589. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

