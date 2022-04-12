Nimiq Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $27.73 million and $759,395.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.77 or 0.07555833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00261026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.77 or 0.00755062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00599148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00366623 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,773,459,450 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,459,450 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.