NKN Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.07 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $145.56 million and $5.07 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00208762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00191920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

