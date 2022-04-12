NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of NMI worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NMI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.