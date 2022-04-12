Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $65.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

