Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

