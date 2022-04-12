Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of NETSTREIT worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 200,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

