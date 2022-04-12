Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,800 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.