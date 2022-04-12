Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,710 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

