Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.