Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

