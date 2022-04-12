Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 106,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $20,787,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

