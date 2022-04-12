Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

